Kansas City woman cut and shot at by stranger after her car stalls

KCPD Captain Stacey Graves provides updates on a woman that was attacked Wednesday night Kansas City woman is being treated after she was cut Wednesday night by a man who tried to steal her car after it broke down at 24th Street and Topping Avenue. Kansas City woman is being treated after she was cut Wednesday night by a man who tried to steal her car after it broke down at 24th Street and Topping Avenue. Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

