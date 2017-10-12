Kansas City woman cut and shot at by stranger after her car stalls

Kansas City woman is being treated after she was cut Wednesday night by a man who tried to steal her car after it broke down at 24th Street and Topping Avenue.
Officers responded to the intersection around 8:15 a.m. and found the victim who was suffering from a laceration. She said a man approached her after her car stalled.
The stranger grabbed the woman as she got out of her car and demanded money. The man then ripped her shirt open and cut her as they struggled. The victim said she tried to run away when the man was apparently startled by approaching headlights.
As the woman fled, the attacker brandished a handgun and fired a shot at her. The man then got into his pickup truck and sped westbound.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not have detailed description of the gunman.
