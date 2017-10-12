Kansas City woman cut and shot at by stranger after her car stalls

More Videos

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Pause
Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 2:57

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park 0:40

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:30

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

'To think that it happened here is crazy.' 0:58

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question 1:59

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:26

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

  • KCPD Captain Stacey Graves provides updates on a woman that was attacked Wednesday night

    Kansas City woman is being treated after she was cut Wednesday night by a man who tried to steal her car after it broke down at 24th Street and Topping Avenue.

Kansas City woman is being treated after she was cut Wednesday night by a man who tried to steal her car after it broke down at 24th Street and Topping Avenue. Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star
Kansas City woman is being treated after she was cut Wednesday night by a man who tried to steal her car after it broke down at 24th Street and Topping Avenue. Glenn Rice The Kansas City Star

Crime

Kansas City woman cut and shot at by stranger after her car stalls

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

October 12, 2017 9:28 AM

Kansas City woman is being treated after she was cut Wednesday night by a man who tried to steal her car after it broke down at 24th Street and Topping Avenue.

Officers responded to the intersection around 8:15 a.m. and found the victim who was suffering from a laceration. She said a man approached her after her car stalled.

The stranger grabbed the woman as she got out of her car and demanded money. The man then ripped her shirt open and cut her as they struggled. The victim said she tried to run away when the man was apparently startled by approaching headlights.

As the woman fled, the attacker brandished a handgun and fired a shot at her. The man then got into his pickup truck and sped westbound.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not have detailed description of the gunman.

More Videos

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Pause
Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 2:57

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park 0:40

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:30

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

'To think that it happened here is crazy.' 0:58

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question 1:59

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:26

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

  • Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

    Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Oct. 11, 2017.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives. Updated Oct. 11, 2017.

David Pulliam dpulliam@kcstar.com

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Pause
Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:51

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 2:57

Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park 0:40

Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Overland Park

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:30

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

'To think that it happened here is crazy.' 0:58

"To think that it happened here is crazy."

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 0:30

Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question 1:59

Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:26

Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths

  • Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

    Police found Marco Green, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at an apartment complex that was not his residence. Left behind are family and friends who remember the father of four and want to know what happened.

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

View More Video