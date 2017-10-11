A former Johnson County, Kan. Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Thursday after being accused of unlawful sex.
Former Johnson County, Kan. deputy accused of unlawful sex set to appear in court

Robert Lee Weller III was charged Wednesday in Johnson County District Court with one count of unlawful sexual relations.

According to authorities, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation and a professional standards inquiry in August after being made aware of alleged misconduct by Weller.

Weller was placed on administrative leave and eventually fired as a result of the alleged incident, authorities said.

It is not known if Weller was on duty when the alleged act occurred. Kristi Bergeron, a spokeswoman for the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, declined to discuss details of the case.

Weller’s first court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Bond for Weller was set at $5,000.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

