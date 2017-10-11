Three wounded in Kansas City triple shooting, one critically

Kansas City police are investigating a triple shooting Tuesday evening that left one victim with critical injuries.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Indiana Avenue just before 10 p.m. Minutes later, police received a second call from a woman who said three persons had been shot and she had driven the victims to a hospital.
Two of the victims sustained non life-threatening injuries and a third person was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police did not say what prompted the shooting. No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments