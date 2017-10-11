Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four
Police found Marco Green, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at an apartment complex that was not his residence. Left behind are family and friends who remember the father of four and want to know what happened.
Jill Toyoshiba and Joe RobertsonThe Kansas City Star
