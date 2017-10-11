More Videos

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Pause
Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support 0:32

Mothers of Jessica Runions and Kara Kopetsky thank community for support

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie 1:51

Feathers fly over announced Tyson Foods chicken plant in Tonganoxie

Dispatch audio from the shooting of Clinton, Mo., Police Officer Gary Michael 4:02

Dispatch audio from the shooting of Clinton, Mo., Police Officer Gary Michael

Ian McCarthy now a suspect in Clinton officer killing 1:02

Ian McCarthy now a suspect in Clinton officer killing

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 3:00

Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail

Mother of Kara Kopetsky talks about identification of her daughter's remains 1:51

Mother of Kara Kopetsky talks about identification of her daughter's remains

Touching tribute to fallen officer 1:35

Touching tribute to fallen officer

Five things to know about Rebecca Ruud 0:37

Five things to know about Rebecca Ruud

  • Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

    Police found Marco Green, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at an apartment complex that was not his residence. Left behind are family and friends who remember the father of four and want to know what happened.

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Police found Marco Green, 28, with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning at an apartment complex that was not his residence. Left behind are family and friends who remember the father of four and want to know what happened.
Jill Toyoshiba and Joe Robertson The Kansas City Star
Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Crime

Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence

Three died and two were injured in a shooting in downtown Lawrence early Sunday. A woman and two men died from their injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, 22, of Shawnee, and Colwin Lynn Henderson, 20, and Tremel Dupree Dean, 24, both of Topeka.

Hear man tell police, 'I won' after killing wife

Latest News

Hear man tell police, 'I won' after killing wife

Thomas C. Santamaria Jr. told police "I won" as they lead him away in handcuffs. Convicted of first-degree murder for the beating and strangulation death of his wife, Yuvett Santamaria, Thomas Santamaria was sentenced to life in prison. (Video by Robert A. Cronkleton)

Deadly shooting in KCK

Local

Deadly shooting in KCK

A spokesman for the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed Wednesday at a park in Kansas City, Kan.

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero

Crime

Boost Mobile employee dies a hero

Police are calling a Boost Mobile employee a hero. Kansas City's 110th homicide claims life of a man who had come to the aid of a female co-worker during an armed robbery Monday afternoon in the 6800 block of Longview Road.