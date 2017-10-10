Man shot by Overland Park police released from hospital

The man shot by Overland Park police Monday was released from the hospital Tuesday.
The 24-year-old man was booked into the Johnson County jail Tuesday afternoon pending a review of the case by prosecutors and possible charges.
He was being held on suspicion of committing aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.
The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Larsen Lane.
Overland Park police officers were called on a report of a man armed with a knife involved in a domestic disturbance.
When officers arrived, the man allegedly charged at them with the knife, and an officer fired at the man, striking him twice, police said.
A team of officers from other Johnson County police agencies is now investigating the incident.
