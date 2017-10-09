Michael Anthony Wooten
Man charged with sexual abuse of 13-year-old girl in Shawnee

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

October 09, 2017 1:09 PM

A 34-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in Shawnee.

Michael Anthony Wooten, of Kansas City, Kan., is jailed in Johnson County with a bond of $250,000.

He is charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and sexual exploitation of a child.

The alleged crimes occurred between April 1 and October 1, according to court documents.

In a separate civil case, the girl’s grandmother filed for a protection order to prevent Wooten from having contact with the girl.

In that request for a protection order filed on July 20, the girl’s grandmother alleged that they found a picture of Wooten and the girl kissing.

The petition also alleges that he had caught inside their house, but ran away before he could be caught.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

