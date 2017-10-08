Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex

Hakeem W. Malik, 21, of Kansas City was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2015 shooting death of Jon Bieker, owner of She's A Pistol gun shop in Shawnee. Malik pleaded guilty in May in Johnson County District Court to first-degree murder and other charges in the slaying. Malik was one of four men who Johnson County authorities said he and othes intended to rob the She’s a Pistol gun shop at on Jan. 9, 2015, but failed when confronted by Bieker, who was fatally injured during an exchange of gunfire. Three of the would-be robbers were also wounded during a gunbattle before Bieker died. Bieker's widow, Becky, addressed the court during the sentencing on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Olathe. Pool video.