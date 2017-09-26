A really bad idea: Wearing GPS ankle bracelet to armed robbery

A Topeka man who wore a GPS monitor while acting as an armed robbery getaway driver has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
Christopher Allen Bush, 26, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court where he pleaded guilty in June to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery.
According to his guilty plea, Bush picked up a co-defendant on Feb. 2 after the other man had just robbed a Casey’s General Store at 600 S.E. Rice Road in Topeka.
They then drove to another location in Topeka where police found them a short time after the robbery.
Bush was previously convicted in Douglas County on charges of aggravated battery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.
He was required to wear the GPS device as a condition of his release from prison.
