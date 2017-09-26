James Pardee II
100-mph police chase ends in crash and arrest of accused meth dealer

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 26, 2017 7:50 AM

A driver who failed to signal a lane change is now in federal custody, accused of possessing nearly five pounds of methamphetamine.

James Patrick Pardee II, 27, fled from police in Plattsburg, Mo., on Saturday when officers tried to stop up for a traffic violation.

The ensuing pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph before Pardee crashed his Audi A4 into a guard rail, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Pardee was arrested, but a female passenger in the car escaped.

Inside the Audi, officers found a pack back containing “numerous” plastic bags of methamphetamine. The drugs weighed about 2,150 grams, according to the allegations.

On Sunday, Pardee was questioned at the Clinton County Jail, where he allegedly admitted to regularly selling multiple kilograms of methamphetamine every other day for the past three months, according to court documents.

He is now charged in U.S. District Court in Kansas City with possession with the intent to sell methamphetamine.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

