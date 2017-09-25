20-year-old charged after latest shooting in Westport

A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection to a shooting in Westport that left two people injured on Saturday.
The Jackson County prosecutor’s office on Monday identified the defendant as Kevon A. Powell. Powell faces two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
According to court documents cited by the prosecutor’s office, an off-duty Kansas City police officer saw Powell fire shots near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said the shooting occurred at 2:46 a.m. Saturday.
After the officer saw Powell allegedly shoot at one victim, the prosecutor’s office said the officer drew his duty weapon and ordered Powell to stop. Powell fled and officers chased him until he was taken into custody near 40th and Main streets.
Never miss a local story.
The victims of the shooting were in stable condition, police said on Saturday.
Comments