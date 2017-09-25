Crime

Two people thrown from roof in Olathe leads to charges

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 25, 2017 11:33 AM

A Kansas City man was charged Monday with severely beating another man and throwing him and a woman off of a roof.

Jose David Medina, 24, was charged in Johnson County District Court with two counts of aggravated battery.

The incident occurred Saturday at an apartment complex in the 12200 block of South Strang Line Court.

Medina allegedly beat the man before throwing him off of the roof. He then allegedly threw the woman to the ground.

Available court documents do not state how long the fall was, but neither person suffered life-threatening injuries.

An initial court appearance for Medina is scheduled for Monday afternoon. A bond will be set at that time.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

