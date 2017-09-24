Woman shot during reported robbery in Prairie Village

Prairie Village police are investigating a reported robbery that left a woman shot in the shoulder early Sunday morning.
Police were called about 1:50 a.m. to the area of 79th and Windsor streets for a reported aggravated battery. Officers there found a woman with a gunshot wound in her shoulder who said she had been a victim of a robbery.
Little suspect description was given. A suspect vehicle was described as a gray minivan. Police said the woman was shot with a handgun of unknown type.
The woman was being treated at a hospital Sunday.
Police continued to investigate and asked anyone with information about the incident to call 913-642-5151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
