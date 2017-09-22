Sixth suspect charged in robbery, beating of pizza delivery man on Food Lane in KC

A sixth suspect has been charged in a recent assault and robbery of a pizza delivery man in south Kansas City, prosecutors announced Friday.
Kentrail Collins, 19, of Kansas City is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Five Kansas City residents, ages 18- to 20-years-old, have already been charged in connection with the beating.
According to court records, Kansas City Police were dispatched to the area of 113th Street and Eastern Avenue Sept. 12 after receiving a report of an abandoned vehicle with a Domino’s Pizza sign. Police determined the vehicle belonged to a male victim of a robbery that had been reported in the 7400 block of Food Lane.
Never miss a local story.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the delivery driver had been struck on the head and body by a baseball bat, and his vehicle, $30 and pizza were stolen from him.
The victim told police at the hospital that there were five people who attacked him. The prosecutor’s office said surveillance video captured the incident.
Already charged are: Leann B. Howe, 20, Mikeal Farr, 19, Miriah Farr, 19, Tanner Stone, 20, and Madison Lambson, 18. Each face charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 for each defendant.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments