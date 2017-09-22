Donald E. Riley
Jackson County jurors convict man of raping 12-year-old girl

A Jackson County jury on Thursday convicted a 46-year-old man of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Donald E. Riley of Kansas City had been charged with statutory rape, tampering with a victim and first-degree rape for the assault that took place in January 2016.

Prosecutors said Kansas City police officers were summoned to a residence in the 8600 block of Bristol Avenue to investigate a rape allegation. A woman there said Riley strangled her to the point where she lost consciousness.

The woman told police that when she woke up the 12-year-old told her that Riley assaulted and raped her. Riley told her not to tell anyone, according to prosecutors.

Riley is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30.

In 2010, Riley pleaded guilty to domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He also has prior convictions for assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and assault.

