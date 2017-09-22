Man claims he shot his mother because she’s ‘the devil’ and tried to have him killed

A Kansas City man allegedly told investigators that he shot his mother several times in the stomach Thursday because she was “the devil” and wanted him dead, Clay County prosecutors said Friday.
Aaron J. Harrington, 41, faces first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the altercation that happened near a set of shops in the 300 block of South Missouri 291 near Orchard Avenue.
Bond for Harrington was set at $250,000. The 65-year-old victim remained hospitalized Friday in serious condition, Liberty police said.
Prosecutors say officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. and found Harrington bent over and talking to the victim. The woman told arriving officers that she was shot several times in the stomach by her son, whom she identified as Harrington.
Never miss a local story.
Police arrested Harrington near Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, roughly three blocks away. Harrington told the officers where he left the handgun, prosecutors say. Police later found a black and silver Glock 9 mm semiautomatic handgun and a black Ruger 9 mm handgun. Both weapons were loaded.
Harrington later told investigators that he shot his mother more than once but less than 10 times because she was “the devil” and had been trying to have him killed since he was 10 years old, court records stated.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments