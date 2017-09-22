Independence man gets 80 years in prison for sexual abuse of 10-year-old boy

An Independence man convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.
Michael S. McNurlin was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court to four consecutive sentences of 20 years in prison.
A jury in July found McNurlin, 53, guilty of four counts of statutory sodomy. The crimes occurred in 2014 at McNurlin’s home in Independence when the boy was 10.
McNurlin had previously been charged with deviant sexual assault in 2001. After pleading guilty in 2006, he was sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments