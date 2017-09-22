Michael McNurlin
Michael McNurlin Jackson County Detention Center
Michael McNurlin Jackson County Detention Center

Crime

Independence man gets 80 years in prison for sexual abuse of 10-year-old boy

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 22, 2017 8:05 AM

An Independence man convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Michael S. McNurlin was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court to four consecutive sentences of 20 years in prison.

A jury in July found McNurlin, 53, guilty of four counts of statutory sodomy. The crimes occurred in 2014 at McNurlin’s home in Independence when the boy was 10.

McNurlin had previously been charged with deviant sexual assault in 2001. After pleading guilty in 2006, he was sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Deadly shooting in KCK

Deadly shooting in KCK 1:06

Deadly shooting in KCK
Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance 2:38

Kansas City family seeks answers in slain loved one’s disappearance
'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School 1:56

'This didn't even have to happen,' says mother of student attacked at Ruskin High School

View More Video