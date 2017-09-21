Prosecutors in Wyandotte County dropped two counts of first-degree premeditated murder charges against 25-year-old Christoper Lewis.
Crime

Charges dropped against KCK man accused of fatally shooting two brothers in 2015

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

September 21, 2017 10:26 PM

Murder charges were dropped Thursday against a Kansas City, Kan. man accused of killing two men in a 2015 drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors in Wyandotte County dropped two counts of first-degree premeditated murder charges against 25-year-old Christoper Lewis.

Lewis, then 23, was accused of shooting Deron J. Rucker, 23, and Antonio R. Rucker, 24, to death outside Pepper’s Hot Dogs & Phillies in the 1900 block of Quindaro Boulevard in August 2015.

Both victims were from Kansas City, Kan.

A spokesman from the Wyandotte District Attorney’s Office said charges could be filed again if an ongoing investigation yields additional information that will support a conviction.

The case was tried in 2016 and resulted in a hung jury, prosecutors said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

