Unlicensed Olathe day care operator to stand trial for brain injuries suffered by infant

The operator of an unlicensed home day care in Olathe will stand trial for allegedly injuring an infant in her care.
A Johnson County judge ruled after a preliminary hearing Thursday that that there is sufficient evidence to try 26-year-old Paige Hatfield.
Hatfield is charged with aggravated battery, a felony, for allegedly causing injuries to 4-month-old Kingston Gilbert in January.
She is also charged with a misdemeanor count of operating an unlicensed day care.
Hatfield called 911 on Jan. 31 to report that Kingston was vomiting and throwing up, according to court documents.
Doctors at Children’s Mercy Hospital diagnosed the infant with “abusive head trauma,” according to the documents, and a doctor told police detectives that the type of injuries “are only caused by violent non-accidental physical trauma.”
“Ms. Hatfield repeatedly denied that (the baby) suffered a fall or was injured in any way in her care,” a detective wrote in the documents.
On Thursday, James Anderst, division director of child abuse pediatrics at Children’s Mercy, testified that the baby had bleeding on his brain in three separate locations. He also suffered severe bleeding in the back of his eyes, the doctor testified.
He ruled out any genetic or medical cause for the extensive injuries, which he said resulted from “extreme violence.”
Symptoms of such injuries such as unconsciousness, seizures and vomiting would present themselves within minutes of the injuries being inflicted, he testified.
According to Thursday’s testimony, Kingston had been at Hatfield’s for about six hours before she summoned help that day.
His parents, Paul Gilbert and Ashleigh Garcia-Gilbert, testified that he had acted normally that morning before he was dropped off.
The injuries have left Kingston blind and suffering significant developmental delays.
After Thursday’s preliminary hearing, Hatfield’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf. She remains free on bond and will be back in court Nov. 15.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
