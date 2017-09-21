Police investigate attempted homicide of man at Shawnee apartment complex

Police were investigating an attempted homicide of a man outside of his Shawnee apartment overnight.
The shooting occurred at the Arbor Square Apartment Homes in the 7600 block of King Street.
The victim had arranged to sell and item and as he exited his apartment, he was confronted by two men, police said early Thursday.
During a struggle, one of the attackers pulled out a handgun and shot the victim. After the shooting, the men ran from the scene, police said.
The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police used a dog to track the assailants west of the man’s apartment, but the lost their trail a shot distance from the scene of the shooting.
Anyone with information about the attempted homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
