Filming up woman’s skirt at Overland Park grocery store lands man, 67, in jail

A 67-year-old man convicted of trying to take pictures up a woman’s skirt inside an Overland Park grocery store was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days of “shock time” in jail.
Jose Rene Garza, of Vista, Calif., was found guilty of breach of privacy after a jury trial in July in Johnson County District Court.
On Wednesday, he was sentenced to one year and six months on probation. The 30-day jail sentence was imposed as a condition of probation.
The incident occurred in February 2016 in the dairy section of a grocery store. The location of the store is not mentioned in court documents.
A woman confronted Garza after discovering that he had placed a cell phone in a shopping basket and was filming her from behind, according to court documents.
At trial, prosecutors presented evidence of a similar incident that occurred in 2007 at a grocery store in California. That case involved a camcorder inside of a backpack, according to court documents.
