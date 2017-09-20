Crime

Company fined $500,000 for death of ironworker at Kansas City job site

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 20, 2017 07:51 AM

A federal judge imposed the maximum $500,000 fine against a company found liable for the 2014 death of a worker at a Kansas City construction site.

Eric Roach, 22, of Raymore, died after he fell more than 30 feet from a steel beam while working on July 24, 2014, at the site in the 3500 block of East 149th Street.

In January, a federal judge in Kansas City ruled that DNRB Inc., which was doing business as Fastrack Erectors, violated an Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety regulation.

The judge found that the St. Louis area based company failed to provide required fall protection equipment for workers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Federal prosecutors requested the maximum fine, and U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays ordered DNRB to pay it in quarterly installments of $25,000 over a period of five years.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

    Police searching for a missing Overland Park teen found the body of a young woman in south Kansas City. Police suspect murder-suicide.

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 0:54

Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car
Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car 3:50

Suspect's ex-girlfriend said he was trying to kill her, but killed Mikayla for her car
Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen 1:09

Raw video: Body found by police searching for missing Overland Park teen

View More Video