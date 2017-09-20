Company fined $500,000 for death of ironworker at Kansas City job site

A federal judge imposed the maximum $500,000 fine against a company found liable for the 2014 death of a worker at a Kansas City construction site.
Eric Roach, 22, of Raymore, died after he fell more than 30 feet from a steel beam while working on July 24, 2014, at the site in the 3500 block of East 149th Street.
In January, a federal judge in Kansas City ruled that DNRB Inc., which was doing business as Fastrack Erectors, violated an Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety regulation.
The judge found that the St. Louis area based company failed to provide required fall protection equipment for workers.
Never miss a local story.
Federal prosecutors requested the maximum fine, and U.S. Chief District Judge Greg Kays ordered DNRB to pay it in quarterly installments of $25,000 over a period of five years.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments