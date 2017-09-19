Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2016 fatal shooting at Olathe bar

A 30-year-old Augusta, Kan., man has been found guilty in the 2016 shooting death of another man at a bar in Olathe.
Michael Wayne Chinn Jr. pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the killing of 38-year-old William Schutkesting.
Chinn also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling.
A Johnson County District Court judge accepted the no contest pleas and found Chinn guilty.
Schutkesting of Olathe, who was known as Billy, was fatally shot on March 30, 2016, at the Double Nickel Bar & Grill at 189 S. Rogers Road.
As part of the plea agreement, Chinn will be taken to the Larned State Hospital for a mental evaluation.
His attorney, Carl Cornwell, said that while he decided to not pursue a defense to the charges based on a mental disease or defect, the evaluation was being sought to assist the judge in determining an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 15.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments