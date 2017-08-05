Blue Springs murder suspect is accused of assaulting female guard day after arrest

A 21-year-old Blue Springs man charged with murder in the death of his grandfather allegedly assaulted a female correction officer at Jackson County Detention Center one day after his arrest.

Tyreik Baldwin was charged July 5 in Jackson County Circuit Court with first-degree murder, domestic assault, armed criminal action, vehicle theft and fleeing.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Baldwin on those charges July 28. He will be arraigned Aug. 23 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Baldwin is accused of killing his grandfather, Harvey C. Baldwin, who was found dead in a freezer June 30 at a Blue Springs home in the 1400 block of Southwest 23rd Street.

A corrections officer at the Jackson County Detention Center alleges Baldwin assaulted her July 6.

According to a Jackson County sheriff’s office incident report, the correction officer told authorities she was escorting Baldwin back to his cell when Baldwin went “berserk.”

The correctional officer alleges Baldwin punched her at least five times in the face with a closed fist.

According to the incident report, the correction officer radioed for help and was able to escape, but Baldwin chased her down and continued to try to strike her.

The correctional officer was treated at the hospital for bruises related to the alleged assault. She pursued the assault charge, court records indicate.

Baldwin was later issued a summons by the sheriff’s office.