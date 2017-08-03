Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a person Thursday in Kansas City, Kan.
Owner of Charlie D’s Catfish & More to Go in KCK reportedly killed in shooting

By Toriano Porter

August 03, 2017 7:17 PM

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday that reportedly killed the owner of a Kansas City, Kan., restaurant.

According to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of North 63rd Street, near Parallel Parkway.

The male victim, whom police did not identify, was shot multiple times in the abdomen and legs, police said. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 p.m.

According to reports, the victim’s wife told media outlets that the victim was Derrick Horton, owner of Charlie D’s Catfish & More to Go.

The restaurant is located in the 6500 block of Parallel Parkway, less than a half mile away from the shooting scene.

Police did not immediately release a motive for the shooting or provide suspect information.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

