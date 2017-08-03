Owner of Charlie D’s Catfish & More to Go in KCK reportedly killed in shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday that reportedly killed the owner of a Kansas City, Kan., restaurant.
According to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler, the shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1900 block of North 63rd Street, near Parallel Parkway.
Officers working a life-threatening shooting at 1999 N 63rd Street.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) August 3, 2017
The male victim, whom police did not identify, was shot multiple times in the abdomen and legs, police said. He was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Victim from 1999 N 63rd has died. Homicide detectives working the case— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) August 3, 2017
According to reports, the victim’s wife told media outlets that the victim was Derrick Horton, owner of Charlie D’s Catfish & More to Go.
The restaurant is located in the 6500 block of Parallel Parkway, less than a half mile away from the shooting scene.
Police did not immediately release a motive for the shooting or provide suspect information.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
Comments