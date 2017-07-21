KCPD seeks information on the whereabouts of this woman in connection with a carjacking and assault at 18th and Vine.
July 21, 2017 10:48 AM

KC police seek two people in connection with assault and robbery at 18th and Vine

By Max Londberg

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating two people in an assault, robbery and carjacking at 18th and Vine in Kansas City.

Kansas City police said the crimes occurred Thursday morning, when two victims were assaulted at gunpoint and had a purse, phone and vehicle stolen by a male suspect.

Police released images of the suspect and a suspected accomplice who later tried to use one of the victim’s debit cards at a gas station in Blue Springs, police said.

The suspected accomplice was seen walking in the same area as the suspect and later got into the stolen 2005 Ford Escape with the suspect.

Attempts to use the stolen debit card were unsuccessful as it had been canceled. Afterward, the suspected accomplice left in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of the female or male subjects pictured, or the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

