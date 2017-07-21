Man who refused to get down from TV news truck delays Kansas City streetcar

A Kansas City streetcar was delayed for 20 minutes after a man jumped on top of a television news truck near Union Station.
Police arrived around 7:30 a.m. and worked to persuade the man to get down but he refused at first.
RIDER ALERT #kcstreetcar temp suspended due to unrelated incident at Union Station stop. @kcpolice on the scene. pic.twitter.com/QhS9jCdxTS— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) July 21, 2017
Streetcar service resumed after the man complied with police demands.
No injuries were reported.
#kcstreetcar service is back on track after early morning short delay. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/kdw8puZjGp— KC Streetcar (@kcstreetcar) July 21, 2017
