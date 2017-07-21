Crime

July 21, 2017 8:31 AM

Man who refused to get down from TV news truck delays Kansas City streetcar

By Glenn E. Rice

A Kansas City streetcar was delayed for 20 minutes after a man jumped on top of a television news truck near Union Station.

Police arrived around 7:30 a.m. and worked to persuade the man to get down but he refused at first.

Streetcar service resumed after the man complied with police demands.

No injuries were reported.

