Two teens charged in shooting at Sugar Creek convenience store

Two 17-year-olds have been charged in a shooting early Monday at a gas station on U.S. 24 in Sugar Creek, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
The teens were arrested after someone fired an AR-15 rifle at another car at the gas station, hitting a female in the leg. According to police reports, the investigation showed the shooting may have been prompted by a dispute between youths over a romantic relationship.
Christopher Clemons and Juan Wrinkle, both of Independence, are charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court records, Sugar Creek Police responded to a shooting at the Express Mart on U.S. 24 in Sugar Creek about 4 a.m. Monday.
Victims told police that Wrinkle and at least one other person had been in the car from which shots were fired. Police found eight shell casings at the scene.
When police arrested Wrinkle, he told them Clemons had fired the shots from a passenger window of the car with an AR-15. Police then arrested Clemons and seized an AR-15, with ammunition and receipts from his home.
In jail, police recorded on video a conversation between Wrinkle and Clemons. A transcript of the conversation was printed in a police report:
Wrinkle: “I’m in here because I set the whole thing up.”
Clemons: “I’ve got 5k at home.”
Wrinkle: “They told me no bondsman because we shot someone.”
Clemons: “What the (expletive), I did.”
Wrinkle: “Did you get rid of that?”
Clemons: “(Expletive) no.”
Wrinkle: “Dumbie! We have to tell them it was self-defense.”
Clemons: “Either you shoot first or you get shot.”
Wrinkle: “Chris … Tell it to them how we talked about.”
Clemons: “I don’t talk to cops. I ain’t no snitch!”
Wrinkle: “I think (name) or (name) already told them.”
Clemons: “(Name) is dead when I see him. I don’t give a (expletive).
Both Wrinkle and Clemons were in custody at the Jackson County jail Thursday on $150,000 bond.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
