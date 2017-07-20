Crime

July 20, 2017 9:16 AM

Man stabbed outside Westport sandwich shop dies; charges expected to be filed Thursday

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

The man who was stabbed late Wednesday during an argument near a Westport sandwich shop has died, Kansas City police said Thursday.

The victim’s name has not been released. The incident was reported about 5:40 p.m. near Subway in the 900 block of Westport Road.

A person was taken into custody, and criminal charges are expected to be filed later Thursday, police said.

Witnesses told arriving officers that the victim and his attacker were in a nearby park when they began to argue. Witnesses said the victim tried to run away but the suspect stabbed him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Thursday morning.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store 0:51

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:03

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos