Man stabbed outside Westport sandwich shop dies; charges expected to be filed Thursday

The man who was stabbed late Wednesday during an argument near a Westport sandwich shop has died, Kansas City police said Thursday.
The victim’s name has not been released. The incident was reported about 5:40 p.m. near Subway in the 900 block of Westport Road.
A person was taken into custody, and criminal charges are expected to be filed later Thursday, police said.
Witnesses told arriving officers that the victim and his attacker were in a nearby park when they began to argue. Witnesses said the victim tried to run away but the suspect stabbed him.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died Thursday morning.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments