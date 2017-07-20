‘Hard 50’ life sentence ordered in kidnapping and murder of Overland Park teen

The convicted killer of an Overland Park teenager has been re-sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
Joseph Mattox was one of three men convicted in the 2009 kidnapping and killing of 18-year-old Keighley Alyea.
He was previously sentenced to the same Hard 50 term, but earlier this year, the Kansas Supreme Court threw out the sentence because a judge, and not a jury, had imposed the sentence.
But on Wednesday in Johnson County District Court, Mattox, 29, waived his right to a jury trial and a judge once again ordered the Hard 50 sentence.
While he waived trial, Mattox is appealing whether the law he was sentenced under, which was enacted after his conviction, can be applied retroactively to his case.
His attorney, Jason Billam, is arguing that he can only be sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.
The Supreme Court previously vacated the sentence of a co-defendant, Dustin Hilt.
In 2015, a Johnson County jury once again sentenced Hilt to the Hard 50 sentence.
Mattox and Hilt are cousins, and Alyea had dated Hilt.
She was beaten with a metal pipe, stabbed and thrown into a car trunk.
When her assailants realized she wasn’t dead, she was beaten and stabbed to death.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments