Police want to question two men about Shawnee business burglary

Police released Wednesday surveillance photos of two men suspected of burglarizing a convenience store in Shawnee.
If you recognize these suspects linked to the Monticello 66 burglary from early Tuesday morning, please call Shawnee Police. pic.twitter.com/F3rMhLADVy— City of Shawnee KS (@CityofShawneeKS) July 20, 2017
The robbery occurred about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Monticello BP in the 21900 block of West 66th Street.
Police said two white males wearing hoodies fled the area on foot.
Security video from the business showed the robbers force entry and steal items from inside the business, police said.
Anyone with information about the identity of the men is asked to contact Shawnee police at 913-742-6821 or 913-742-6794.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
