Man shot by Northmoor police chief is charged with resisting arrest

A 23-year-old Independence man has been charged with escaping from police custody after he was shot by the Northmoor police chief and later arrested following a two-hour manhunt.
Jeffrey Scott Brown was also charged in Platte County Circuit Court with resisting arrest, first-degree tampering and leaving the scene of an accident in the incident that happened Monday evening.
According to court records, Police Chief Kelly Clark was called to a shopping center to investigate possible fraudulent activity allegedly involving Brown. Kelly handcuffed Brown with his hands behind him and placed Brown in the front seat of the patrol car.
Clark parked his patrol car in front of Northland Pawn, located in the 2400 block of Northwest Vivion Road, and went inside to investigate but left the engine running.
While Clark was inside the pawn shop, Brown immediately maneuvered his handcuffs from behind his back to the front of him and slid over to the driver’s seat. Brown reportedly put the patrol car in reverse and backed out of the parking spot. Clark rushed outside, and Brown allegedly put the car in drive and accelerated toward Clark.
Clark pulled out his service weapon and fired two shots at the car as it sped east through the parking lot.
Moments later, the patrol car crashed into a utility pole. Brown jumped out and reportedly ran north into a wooded area as Riverside police officers followed him. Police found blood inside the stolen patrol car.
Brown, who suffered a minor gunshot wound in one arm, was arrested following a two-hour manhunt.
Bond was set at $75,000.
