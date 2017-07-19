Carjacking leads to high-speed pursuit that ends inside Swope Park

Kansas City police arrested two men suspected in a carjacking early Wednesday that led to a high speed chase that ended near the Swope Soccer Village.
Police had set up a perimeter near 63rd Street and Hardesty Avenue as they searched for one of two armed men suspected of carjacking a BMW. The incident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Chestnut Avenue.
The victim told police that two gunmen, one possibly armed with a rifle, stole his car and sped away.
Officers spotted the car heading south and tried to pull it over. The stolen car reached speeds up to 100 mph and caused at least one car wreck.
The pursuit ended at 63rd and Beacon Avenue when the occupants bailed out of the stolen car. The driver was immediately arrested and the passenger raced into the woods near the Swope Soccer Village but was later arrested.
Police found a rifle inside the car.
No injuries were reported.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments