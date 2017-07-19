Overland Park man is shot and killed during argument at townhome

A man allegedly shot and killed his 62-year-old stepfather during an argument early Wednesday in an Overland Park townhome.
Police responded to a 911 call about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 9200 block of Nieman Road concerning a verbal disturbance, said officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department
The caller, the suspect’s mother, called 911 and frantically told police dispatchers that her son and husband were arguing, Lacy said.
As officers approached the townhome, they heard gunshots and took cover. The mother was on the phone with dispatchers and told them her son had shot his stepfather, Lacy said.
Shortly after the shooting, the suspect left the townhome. He followed officers’ commands and surrendered. Police arrested him.
Police then went into the townhome and found that the stepfather had died from gunshot wounds, Lacy said. A weapon was found inside the home.
Lacy said he didn’t know why the two had been arguing.
The name of the man who died was being withheld so that family members could be notified.
The 31-year-old suspect was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center pending a review of the case by prosecutors.
Jail records list a Kansas City address for the suspect.
Jackson County court records show that he is currently facing an auto theft charge in Kansas City.
He has prior convictions for resisting arrest and distribution of a controlled substance, according to court records.
