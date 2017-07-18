Karri Reich
Woman accused of kidnapping KCK toddler turns herself in

A woman charged last week in Wyandotte County with stealing a car with a sleeping toddler in it turned herself in Tuesday.

Karri Reich, 29, had been sought by authorities since she was charged last Friday with kidnapping, aggravated child endangerment and theft.

Reich turned herself in and was booked into the Wyandotte County Jail Tuesday morning.

“I accompanied Ms. Reich as she voluntarily turned herself into the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office this morning without incident,” her attorney, Josh Allen said in a written statement. “Ms. Reich very much looks forward to addressing this situation and concluding the same in the near future.”

She allegedly took a 2006 Ford Focus from a gas station at South Seventh Street and Riverview Avenue with a sleeping 3-year-old in the back seat.

The car and the 3-year-old girl were found several hours later near 190th Street and Evans Road in Tonganoxie in Leavenworth County. She was not hurt but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

An alleged accomplice, Tyler Letzig, 28, is facing the same charges and is also in custody.

