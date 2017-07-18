A vehicle fleeing from a shooting scene with a victim inside crashed in Independence late Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital.
A vehicle fleeing from a shooting scene with a victim inside crashed in Independence late Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital. File illustration The Star
A vehicle fleeing from a shooting scene with a victim inside crashed in Independence late Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital. File illustration The Star

Crime

July 18, 2017 8:21 AM

Two flee Independence shooting scene but victim is later found in crashed vehicle

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A vehicle with two people who fled from the scene of a shooting crashed in Independence late Monday, and police found the shooting victim inside, according to police.

Police responded about 10:20 p.m. to reports of an aggravated assault in the 500 block of Sundown Drive.

A witness told police that a person had been shot and then fled the area with another person in a vehicle.

A short time later, police found the shooting victim and vehicle about two miles away at U.S. 24 and Parker Avenue where it had crashed.

The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not available.

Police said they had no suspects in custody and that the shooting remained under investigation.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store 0:51

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:03

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos