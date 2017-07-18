Two flee Independence shooting scene but victim is later found in crashed vehicle

A vehicle with two people who fled from the scene of a shooting crashed in Independence late Monday, and police found the shooting victim inside, according to police.
Police responded about 10:20 p.m. to reports of an aggravated assault in the 500 block of Sundown Drive.
A witness told police that a person had been shot and then fled the area with another person in a vehicle.
A short time later, police found the shooting victim and vehicle about two miles away at U.S. 24 and Parker Avenue where it had crashed.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not available.
Police said they had no suspects in custody and that the shooting remained under investigation.
