Crime

July 18, 2017 8:16 AM

Police: Robber fatally shot by victim at gated apartment complex in south KC

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

A man died early Tuesday after he was shot by someone he was allegedly robbing at a gated apartment complex in south Kansas City, police said.

Kansas City police responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the Timber Lakes at Red Bridge Apartments in the 11300 block of Montgall Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.

A man and a woman were loading personal belongings in a car when an armed man approached them demanding the items, police said.

The victims complied, but the alleged robber tried to force the two inside their apartment. One of the victims pulled out a handgun and shot the robber, police said.

The robber ran but collapsed moments later and died, police said.

Police would not say what the victims were loading into the vehicle or who shot the robber. They did not say if the gates to the complex were closed.

The identity of the deceased man was not released.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store 0:51

Suspects place gun to clerk’s head, rob KCK convenience store
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:03

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting
Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting 1:02

Security footage captures sound of more than a dozen gunshots in Westport shooting

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos