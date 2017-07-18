Police: Robber fatally shot by victim at gated apartment complex in south KC

A man died early Tuesday after he was shot by someone he was allegedly robbing at a gated apartment complex in south Kansas City, police said.
Kansas City police responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the Timber Lakes at Red Bridge Apartments in the 11300 block of Montgall Avenue on reports of an armed robbery.
A man and a woman were loading personal belongings in a car when an armed man approached them demanding the items, police said.
The victims complied, but the alleged robber tried to force the two inside their apartment. One of the victims pulled out a handgun and shot the robber, police said.
The robber ran but collapsed moments later and died, police said.
Police would not say what the victims were loading into the vehicle or who shot the robber. They did not say if the gates to the complex were closed.
The identity of the deceased man was not released.
