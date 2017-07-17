Watch: Two armed suspects hold gun to KCK convenience store clerk’s head

Nick Vyas, owner of the Fast Snack Pack in Kansas City, Kan., describes the night his employee had a gun held to his head by two suspects during an armed robbery.
“One ran behind the counter and put the gun on my guy and took him to the counter and they tried to open the safe,” said Vyas, owner of the Fast Snack Park. “They opened the register and they took the money and asked him to go on the ground.”
The incident took place June 19th at the store located at 914 South 55th Street.
The suspects are described as two black males. One was wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and black ball cap. The other suspect was wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt.
If anyone has information, call the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office at 913-573-8072.
