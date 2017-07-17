Sara Fite is accused of leaving two children, a 3-year-old and an 11-month-old, inside a car Saturday at Oak Park Mall. The temperature early Saturday afternoon was 87 degrees, police said.
Crime

July 17, 2017 3:53 PM

Woman charged with leaving children in car outside Oak Park Mall

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

An Olathe woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving two small children inside a car Saturday outside Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Sara Fite, 32, was charged Monday in Johnson County District Court with two felony counts of aggravated child endangerment.

She appeared in court Monday afternoon and was released from custody after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

Police said the children were a 3-year-old and 11-month-old. They were checked by paramedics as a precaution. The temperature early Saturday afternoon was 87 degrees, police said.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

