Derrick A. Williams pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the 2016 shooting death of a Kansas City woman. Jackson County Detention Center
Crime

July 17, 2017 1:30 PM

KCK man sentenced to 28 years for shooting death of mother in apartment with 3 children

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

A 32-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2016 shooting death of a woman at an apartment in Kansas City and attacks on children in the home.

Derrick A. Williams pleaded guilty Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Williams was convicted of killing 32-year-old Denise Gayle of Kansas City at an apartment in the 2500 block of Independence Avenue on July 28.

As part of a plea agreement, Williams was sentenced Monday to 28 years in prison.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to the apartment shortly after 5 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing eight or nine gunshots and the sound of screams.

The arriving officers encountered in front of the apartment building a naked and visibly upset Williams, who told officers about the dead woman inside the home.

“If you go upstairs, there’s a dead (expletive) up in there and I blew her (expletive) brains out,” the man told police, according to a police report.

Police believed Williams was under the influence of drugs. Officers found a handgun near the building.

Inside the apartment, officers found the woman’s body in a bathroom and three small children hiding under a blanket.

One of the children told police, “He killed my mom.”

One child said Williams hit him with a gun and another witness told police that Williams also put the gun to the head of another child.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

