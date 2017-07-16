Shawnee police search for men who robbed Temp Stop

The Shawnee Police Department is looking for two men who robbed a Temp Stop early Sunday morning in Shawnee.
The men stole an unknown amount of cash around 1:45 a.m. and fled on foot west from the gas station and convenience store located at 13515 W. 63rd St.
One suspect wearing a blue jacket and a scarf over his face was armed with a handgun, police said. No one at the store was injured.
A police dog was not able to find the suspects. The investigation continues.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
Comments