Arrest made in fatal KCK wreck that included theft of good Samaritan’s vehicle

One person is in custody nearly a week after stealing a vehicle from a good Samaritan that stopped to help four people who died in a fatal wreck in Kansas City, Kan.
Kansas City, Kan. Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced the arrest on Twitter Saturday.
“Officer arrested the suspect in reference to fatality accident @ 63rd & Roland - 4 people died & good samaritan’s car was taken,” Zeigler tweeted.
Two people were killed July 9 when a pickup truck they were riding in crashed in Kansas City, Kan. The victims — Hayden Gottman, 20, of Lenexa, and Joshua Lindsey, 18, of Overland Park — were dead when police arrived.
A third person, Cameron Shafer, 20, of Kansas City, Kan., died at a hospital soon afterward. Cory Thornburgh, 18, of Shawnee died Thursday.
A woman told police that a fifth occupant stole her vehicle when she arrived to help.
Police said the men were southbound in a stolen pickup truck when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree near Rowland Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
