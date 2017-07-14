No explosives found after Independence police bomb squad searches house

The Independence police bomb squad searched a house in the 3000 block of South Vermont Avenue for explosive materials Friday afternoon, but nothing hazardous was found.
According to an Independence Police Department news release, family members of a man who owned the house had contacted police about unusual comments he had made. The news release mentioned the man has a mental illness.
After stopping by his house, officers found the man near Whiteman Air Force Base. He was detained when officers became suspicious the man would have explosives in his house, police said.
Police said they would contact neighbors and inform them of “possible safety concerns” regarding the investigation. Residents will be asked to avoid the area if possible. Police said they would barricade and monitor the street directly in front of the house.
After the search was finished, the roadway was reopened.
Comments