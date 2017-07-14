Ex-Olathe South teacher allegedly used texts to initiate sexual relationship with student

In January, an Olathe South High School teacher gave a 16-year-old student his phone number and encouraged her to text him photographs for extra credit.
According to court documents, Michael Jasiczek — then a sociology teacher and coach — began to compliment and flirt with the student through text messages. The messages he sent allegedly became sexually explicit and described what the 42-year-old wanted to do to the student during sex.
Sometime between January and May this year, Jasiczek allegedly began to fondle the student both on and off school property. When the student came to his classroom after a bad day, he reportedly put a chair under the door handle, placed his mouth on her face and lips and ran his hands over her body.
He drove the student around in his car, allegedly using the time to kiss and touch her. In his classroom at Olathe South High School, he reportedly touched the student’s body under her clothes.
Don’t tell anyone about this, Jasiczek allegedly told the student. He could lose his job.
On Friday, Olathe School District spokeswoman Maggie Kolb said Jasiczek is no longer employed by the district. The teacher had been placed on administrative leave in early May after school officials first heard allegations that Jasiczek had been behaving in an inappropriate manner with a student.
Court documents released this week say that Jasiczek, who had worked in the Olathe School District for more than a decade, used text messages to initiate a consensual sexual relationship with the 16-year-old student, who told police she eventually felt overwhelmed and manipulated by her teacher’s advances.
Last month, Johnson County prosecutors charged Jasiczek with three felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student. Though the age of consent in Kansas is 16, state law makes it a felony for schoolteachers and other authority figures to have sexual relationships with students at the same school.
Court documents state that shortly after Jasiczek was placed on leave in May and The Star wrote a story about a police investigation involving Jasiczek, another possible victim reached out to law enforcement.
The woman reportedly said Jasiczek had invited her to his home when she was a high school student so that he could perform a sports massage for her. After that meeting, a long-term sexual relationship began, the woman allegedly told police.
No charges have been filed based on those allegations.
According to court documents, it was the text message exchanges this year between Jasiczek and the 16-year-old student that first led school authorities to contact law enforcement.
According to court documents and police records, Principal Clint Albers contacted police May 3 after a parent called to report that his daughter’s friends had observed the 16-year-old female student texting inappropriate messages to Jasiczek.
When parents and administrators asked the student if Jasiczek had acted inappropriately with the student, she denied it.
On the same day Albers reached out to police, a male student later said he walked in on Jasiczek and the girl in an odd position in Jasiczek’s classroom. Jasiczek was seated. The student reportedly had her leg up in front of him.
The pair “whipped around” and were surprised to see him, the male student said. He told school staff he confronted the student about having a sexual relationship with Jasiczek, but she denied it.
In a meeting with administrators May 4, Jasiczek allegedly admitted the text message exchange the parent had reported to the school was flirtatious, and called his behavior “stupid” and “inappropriate.”
“I did it,” he reportedly told administrators, and said he shouldn’t have put his comments in writing. He denied touching any students outside of the hugs he gives to “all the kids.”
School administrators placed Jasiczek on administrative leave that day.
On May 8, the alleged victim reportedly broke down crying to a school resource officer. She told the officer she had lied to her parents and school officials: Jasiczek had kissed and touched her, he had invited her to his home, he had discussed sex through text messages with her, she reportedly said.
Their relationship was like that of a boyfriend and girlfriend, she told the officer, and she felt “manipulated.”
During a forensic interview with law enforcement, the student allegedly said her relationship with Jasiczek became inappropriate after January, when Jasiczek gave her his phone number.
In text messages, Jasiczek reportedly would compliment her personality, her appearance, her “nice body.” The messages allegedly became increasingly sexual, and the pair frequently shared texts of a graphic sexual nature.
When she was distressed at school, Jasiczek made his office an option as a place to go. In addition to kissing her as she sat in his lap, he allegedly reached under her clothes and touched her.
On another occasion, he drove her around Johnson County for an extra credit project. He stopped the car in a vacant area and reportedly touched and kissed her. The next time she visited his office at school, he allegedly penetrated her with his fingers.
The victim had felt “brainwashed” by Jasiczek’s attention, she told police. But the last incident shocked her and was painful, she said.
Johnson County prosecutors charged Jasiczek on June 30. He was booked into jail that afternoon, and he later posted bond at $150,000.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
