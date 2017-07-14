Leavenworth man charged in fatal two-vehicle wreck

Prosecutors on Friday charged a Leavenworth man with driving while intoxicated, leading to a collision that killed another motorist late Thursday.
Jason Evans, 20, is accused of driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car driven by Stephen Russell, 68, at 75th Street and the Paseo.
The DWI charge is a felony because another driver was involved.
Officers responded to the crash just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Investigators determined that Russell had been eastbound on 75th Street when his pickup was struck by a northbound car.
The pickup then overturned and struck a tree. Russell was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Evans sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital.
Hospital workers told investigators they detected a strong odor of alcohol from Evans, according to court records.
