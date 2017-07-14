Kansas City police are looking for two women suspected in an armed robbery, where an employee sustained life-threatening injuries.
Crime

July 14, 2017 11:30 AM

Women sought after robbery in which employee receives life-threatening injuries

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

Kansas City police have released photos of two women suspected in an armed robbery, where a store employee sustained a life-threatening injury trying to stop them.

The robbery happened Tuesday evening at the Metro PCS store located at 99th Street and Holmes Road. Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. on a pedestrian being struck by a car.

Arriving police found the victim lying in the parking lot in front of the store.

According to police, a robber went inside the store and stole several items and was chased by a female employee.

The robber jumped inside the waiting car as the employee opened the driver’s side door. The driver sped away as the employee struggled with the occupants.

Investigators did not know if the employee was struck by the car or how her injuries occurred.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

