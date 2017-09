More Videos 1:30 Life in prison for defendant in She's a Pistol gun shop shooting Pause 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 1:30 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 1:51 Mother of Kara Kopetsky talks about identification of her daughter's remains 0:30 Police ask public for help, release surveillance from Indian Creek Trail 1:59 Despite arrest, safety along Indian Creek Trail still in question 1:26 Suspect charged in two KC killings and remains suspect in three trail deaths 2:31 Watch as U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver gets fired up at Fight For $15 rally 1:34 Former dispatcher remembers KC's worst floods Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raw video: Fatal shooting on 63rd leaves one dead, two critically wounded Kansas City police gather evidence on Saturday at the scene of a shooting near E. 63rd St. and Waldron Avenue that left one person dead and two people with life-threatening injuries. Kansas City police gather evidence on Saturday at the scene of a shooting near E. 63rd St. and Waldron Avenue that left one person dead and two people with life-threatening injuries. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Kansas City police gather evidence on Saturday at the scene of a shooting near E. 63rd St. and Waldron Avenue that left one person dead and two people with life-threatening injuries. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star