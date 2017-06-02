Ashley Geddes, 24, of Kansas City, was killed Thursday. Kansas City police were actively searching for her car, a 2014 Silver Chrysler 200 with Kansas license plate number 616-JEF.
June 02, 2017 7:23 PM

Police are looking for a KC homicide victim’s car

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

Police were trying to locate a car belonging to a woman found dead Thursday in Kansas City.

Kansas City police announced on Friday they were actively searching for a car belonging to Ashley Geddes, 24, of Kansas City. The car is a 2014 Silver Chrysler 200 with Kansas license plate number 616-JEF.

Officers found Geddes dead about 12:55 p.m. Thursday inside a home in the 10500 block of East 45th Place.

Police did not say how Geddes died, but family members said Geddes was killed one day shy of her 25th birthday.

Geddes’ death was the 52 homicide of the year in Kansas City. Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

