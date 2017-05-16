Police search for suspect vehicle in death of Clint’s Comics owner James Cavanaugh

Kansas City police investigating the death of Clint’s Comics owner James Cavanaugh are circulating photos to help identify the vehicle allegedly driven by a man who injured Cavanaugh while stealing from the store.
The photos depict a white Suzuki Aerio SX Hatchback from the years 2003 to 2006, which is what police believe the alleged thief was driving.
Cavanaugh, owner of the popular comic book shop at 39th and Main Street, died Friday after a confrontation with a shoplifter, according to police. A man entered the store shortly after 12:30 p.m. and left with an armful of comic books, pursued by Cavanaugh, who accused the man of stealing.
Cavanaugh, armed with a handgun, tried to stop the man from driving away but was struck by the door of the moving vehicle and thrown to the ground, where he struck his head. Cavanaugh was taken to a hospital, where he died from those injuries. His assailant drove away.
Witnesses described the alleged thief as a white man in his 40s, bald and with glasses.
The white hatchback had a Missouri license plate similar to, but not exactly the same as, LZWG2X or L2WG2X. Police said the car may have damage on the front driver’s side where a witness threw a hammer at it.
Witnesses said they called police but waited on hold for as long as 17 minutes, while a bystander drove to a nearby fire station to get help. Kansas City police said they are researching the 911 call records from the incident.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Scott Emery, Homicide Unit, at 816-234-5043.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
Comments