Police search for suspect vehicle in death of Clint’s Comics owner James Cavanaugh

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Prosecuting child sex cases is no easy task Pause 2:43 Elder Abuse in the Community 0:28 Alleged intruder fatally shot in Kansas City 1:55 Kansas City's most wanted fugitives 2:49 Grandmother of Adrian Jones watched videos of abuse, felt grandson's pain 1:02 Trauma surgeon describes wounds from different-sized weapons 4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting 1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack 2:48 Gunshot victim can still smell the gunpowder 1:13 Witness describes killing of Clint's Comics owner James Cavanaugh Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Witness Jason Howland describes the death of James Cavanaugh, owner of Clint's Comics in Kansas City. Ian Cummings/The Kansas City Star Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Witness Jason Howland describes the death of James Cavanaugh, owner of Clint's Comics in Kansas City. Ian Cummings/The Kansas City Star Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star