Sexual assault of elderly woman investigated in Clay County

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it is investigating a residential burglary and sexual assault of an elderly woman.
The assault reportedly occurred about 10 a.m. Friday in the area near F Highway and King Road in rural Clay County.
The assailant was described as a male in his late 30s or early 40s wearing a maroon short-sleeved shirt. The victim’s black leather purse was taken.
Anyone who was in the area of F Highway and King Road that morning and noticed a suspicious vehicle or person walking is asked to contact detectives at 816-407-3700.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
Comments