An elderly woman was sexually assaulted Friday morning in the area near F Highway and King Road in rural Clay County.

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM

Sexual assault of elderly woman investigated in Clay County

By Katy Bergen

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it is investigating a residential burglary and sexual assault of an elderly woman.

The assault reportedly occurred about 10 a.m. Friday in the area near F Highway and King Road in rural Clay County.

The assailant was described as a male in his late 30s or early 40s wearing a maroon short-sleeved shirt. The victim’s black leather purse was taken.

Anyone who was in the area of F Highway and King Road that morning and noticed a suspicious vehicle or person walking is asked to contact detectives at 816-407-3700.

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen

