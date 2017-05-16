Two men — the last of 11 — plead guilty in $1.2 million oxycodone conspiracy

Two men who participated in a $1.2 million conspiracy to use forged prescriptions to distribute oxycodone throughout the Kansas City area pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.
Gary D. Dickinson, 50, and Douglas R. Parker, 51, of Kansas City, are the last of 11 people who have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, which led to a federal indictment on Feb. 2, 2016.
According to the office of the U.S. attorney of the Western District of Missouri:
From June 2013 to January 2016, conspirators used special paper commonly used by authorized health care providers to write false prescriptions that were used at pharmacies throughout the metro area. The scripts included Drug Enforcement Administration registration numbers of health care providers that conspirators had obtained.
The oxycodone was then sold for $15 to $25 per 30-milligram pill.
Undercover law enforcement officers bought several fraudulent prescriptions from Dickinson, who sometimes went by James DeJong. On Dec. 23, 2013, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant of Dickinson’s home and found prescription pill bottles, drug paraphernalia, blank prescription paper, contact lists and other supplies. Among the findings were written instructions on what to say if a pharmacist called to confirm the validity of a prescription.
After he was arrested Dec. 26, 2013, while attempting to fill a fake prescription in Odessa, Dickinson told police that he received prescriptions from another person, filled the scripts and then gave the drugs to the person for a few hundred dollars. He’d continue to fill similar prescriptions in the months after that arrest and was arrested more than once again for fraudulent prescriptions and drug possession.
A search of a Argosy Hotel room occupied by Dickinson on May 19, 2014, again yielded blank and fake prescriptions.
Parker was arrested in December 2013 for attempting to fill a false prescription. He told law enforcement he received the script from Dickinson and had been filling prescriptions and turning the pills over to Dickinson for a price.
Parker’s plea agreement requires him to forfeit $14,400 to the federal government. Dickinson’s money judgment is not yet determined.
Nine other individuals have pleaded guilty in the case. Six of them have pleaded guilty and await sentencing, and three have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.
Federal statutes state that Dickinson and Parker could serve up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. Their sentencing hearings have yet to be scheduled.
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @KatyBergen
Comments